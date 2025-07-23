Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $178.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.07. The company has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

