Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lessened by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $561.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $534.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.13. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $566.06.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

