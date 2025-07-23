WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $5.74 Million Position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises approximately 1.5% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,734,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,774,381,000 after purchasing an additional 463,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,688,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,496,939,000 after buying an additional 131,268 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,212,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,109,931,000 after buying an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,935,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $773,355,000 after acquiring an additional 145,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,606,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $686,691,000 after acquiring an additional 103,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of GD opened at $297.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $316.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.65.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total value of $2,142,281.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,828,587.08. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.53.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

