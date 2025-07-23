City National Bank of Florida MSD Acquires 181 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

City National Bank of Florida MSD grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 344.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $350.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. Barclays set a $416.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective (up previously from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

