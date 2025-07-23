Kidder Stephen W Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kidder Stephen W cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.8% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,459,385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25,841.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,234,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,097,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,971 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,246,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,773,000 after buying an additional 3,373,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,824,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $187.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $330.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.53.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

