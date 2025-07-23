Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 8,873 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.87.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 33.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

