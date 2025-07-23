Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 13,169 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,169 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.31.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3%

CVX opened at $150.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day moving average is $148.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $262.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

