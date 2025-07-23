Forbes J M & Co. LLP Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $468.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

