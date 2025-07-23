Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by City National Bank of Florida MSD

City National Bank of Florida MSD raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. City National Bank of Florida MSD’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.12. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $403.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.87.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

