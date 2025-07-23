Granite Group Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Granite Group Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.6% of Granite Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Granite Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 260,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 498,511 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $45,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday. Baird R W downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.58.

Starbucks stock opened at $96.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.60. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.41%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

