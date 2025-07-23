Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $203,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 3.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Aflac by 0.9% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 300,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Aflac by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 569,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 70,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,496,045.28. This trade represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $711,149.60. This represents a 29.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.20. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 price target on Aflac and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.07.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

