Teramo Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 261 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. ServiceNow comprises about 0.1% of Teramo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.62, for a total transaction of $717,347.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,842.10. The trade was a 19.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total value of $433,825.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,039,226.51. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,601 shares of company stock worth $6,577,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,079.58.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $963.62 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,006.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $955.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

