SYM FINANCIAL Corp Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.