Goepper Burkhardt LLC Sells 2,590 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $287.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.64 and a fifty-two week high of $290.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.52 and a 200-day moving average of $261.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

