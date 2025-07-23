SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by M1 Capital Management LLC

M1 Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,970 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.5% of M1 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. M1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $74.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.61.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

