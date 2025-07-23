Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 11,991 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,991 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the first quarter. Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 206,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5,493.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 492,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after buying an additional 483,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.8% during the first quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. now owns 115,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 44,727 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $196.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

