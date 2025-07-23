Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stake Cut by JPL Wealth Management LLC

JPL Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,617 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

