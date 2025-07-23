JPL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 419 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JPL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $631.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $636.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $634.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $606.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $585.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.