City National Bank of Florida MSD Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

City National Bank of Florida MSD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 25.5% of City National Bank of Florida MSD’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. City National Bank of Florida MSD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after buying an additional 2,160,133 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,907 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,941,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,097,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $631.74 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $634.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.82. The stock has a market cap of $636.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

