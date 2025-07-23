JPL Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,626 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 140,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,012,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762,550 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

