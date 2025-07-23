Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.22 and last traded at $114.27, with a volume of 198889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.0%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average of $100.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,859.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

