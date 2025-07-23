20,000 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 14,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $87,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,682. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,431.50. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,826. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of -126.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.31. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.11%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

