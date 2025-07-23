iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $436.69 and last traded at $436.84, with a volume of 89776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $434.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

