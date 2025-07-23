Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Stake Cut by JPL Wealth Management LLC

JPL Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 1.3% of JPL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Southern by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Up 1.2%

SO stock opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

