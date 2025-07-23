Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $689.13 and last traded at $686.61, with a volume of 385434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $685.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $96.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $599.02.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Information Technology ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $773,405,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $454,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,550,000 after acquiring an additional 359,822 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 201,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,996,000 after acquiring an additional 229,857 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,138.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,376,000 after acquiring an additional 216,011 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.