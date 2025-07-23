Wealth Alliance LLC Has $272,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wealth Alliance LLC cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources
EOG Resources Stock Up 1.2%
EOG stock opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.26.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.
EOG Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.
EOG Resources Profile
EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EOG Resources
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Forget the Hype—TSMC Is the AI Stock That Actually Delivers
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Why Lucid’s 36% Rally on Uber Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.