Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.3% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,017,000 after acquiring an additional 33,472,238 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,714,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,523 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,592,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,677 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,161,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,475 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2%

SCHM opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

