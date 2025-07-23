Rep. Rick W. Allen Purchases Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Representative Rick W. Allen (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). In a filing disclosed on June 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Netflix stock on May 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “R.W. ALLEN & ASSOCIATES, INC. > RWA&A – SECURITIES” account.

Representative Rick W. Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Netflix alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 6/20/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) on 5/16/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) on 4/11/2025.

Netflix Stock Down 3.5%

Netflix stock opened at $1,190.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $505.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,232.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,063.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total transaction of $2,945,320.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,614.58. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,563 shares of company stock valued at $223,147,201 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Allen

Rick Allen (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 12th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Allen (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 12th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Allen was born in Augusta, Georgia, in 1951. He attended Auburn University in Alabama, graduating in 1973 with a B.S. in building construction.

After earning his degree, Allen worked as an estimator, project administrator and assistant to the president with a construction firm in Augusta. In 1976, he founded his own construction business, R. W. Allen & Associates, Inc. The company operates in six states across the country. In 2008, Allen was presented with the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Person of the Year award.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.