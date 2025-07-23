Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 27,539 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,230,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of Kraft Heinz worth $37,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.25. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Cfra Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,400. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

