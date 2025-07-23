IMA Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS opened at $101.12 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a one year low of $89.70 and a one year high of $106.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day moving average is $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

