Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $440.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s previous close.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.71.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $410.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $618.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $469.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the second quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

