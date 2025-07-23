Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for about 4.6% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $25,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Wall Street Zen lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

