Proficio Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in AppLovin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in AppLovin by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $350.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.42. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $525.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on APP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price (down from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.61, for a total value of $149,844,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 221,209 shares in the company, valued at $82,867,103.49. The trade was a 64.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $12,294,648.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 70,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,069,185.96. This represents a 32.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

