Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $20,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SPOT. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $740.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.31.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT stock opened at $676.89 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $300.57 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $696.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $611.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.