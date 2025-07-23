Mount Lucas Management LP Takes $1.69 Million Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMB opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.95%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 315,645 shares in the company, valued at $19,790,941.50. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

