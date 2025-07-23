iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Raised by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 400,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,403,000 after buying an additional 12,243 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,669,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $197.50 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

