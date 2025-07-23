Summit Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 64 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $577.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $580.70. The stock has a market cap of $694.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $554.89 and a 200-day moving average of $536.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

