J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

