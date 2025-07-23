Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 120,498 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,498 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 9.2% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $44,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.