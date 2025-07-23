Grove Street Fiduciary LLC Invests $956,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 0.5% of Grove Street Fiduciary LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7%

ADP stock opened at $302.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.56 and its 200 day moving average is $304.28. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $245.80 and a one year high of $329.93. The firm has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.