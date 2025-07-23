Richardson Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 65,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of VBR stock opened at $202.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.92 and a 200 day moving average of $191.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

