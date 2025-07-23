Burney Co. Trims Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 207,424 shares during the quarter. Corcept Therapeutics makes up about 1.1% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $30,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CORT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corcept Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $390,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $703,062.36. This represents a 35.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 26,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,917,995.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 85,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,477.06. The trade was a 23.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,592 shares of company stock worth $18,071,616 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.