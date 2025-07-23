W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after acquiring an additional 47,804 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Dbs Bank cut Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NVO opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $298.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $139.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

