W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Purchases 358 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 42.5% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 55,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,653,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,485,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $353.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.53.

lululemon athletica Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $223.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.27 and a 200 day moving average of $311.00. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $219.97 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

