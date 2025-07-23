Triumph Capital Management Takes $1.04 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,882,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,483,000 after acquiring an additional 57,937 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,507,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 973,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 418.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 812,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,135,000 after acquiring an additional 655,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $30,683,000.

BATS POCT opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $839.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $41.85.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

