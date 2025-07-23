Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Increased by Ames National Corp

Ames National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 7.6% of Ames National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ames National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,394.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after buying an additional 120,409 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

