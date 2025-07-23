Triumph Capital Management Has $757,000 Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,969 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 537,538 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $121,329,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,218.3% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 335,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,163,000 after buying an additional 325,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 252,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,203,000 after buying an additional 177,727 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $285.37 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $170.11 and a 1-year high of $293.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

