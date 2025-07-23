Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,153 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.13. The stock has a market cap of $269.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $69.78.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $57,778.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 255,377 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,079.79. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $154,072.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,498.27. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

