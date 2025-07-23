Notis McConarty Edward Buys 4,428 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Notis McConarty Edward boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up approximately 1.5% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of MKC stock opened at $72.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $69.98 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

