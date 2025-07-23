4,725 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $905,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,185,000 after buying an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Humana stock opened at $231.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.87 and a twelve month high of $406.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $268.00 price target on Humana and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $348.00 price objective on Humana in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.